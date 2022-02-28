English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: Man creates world record for most pull-ups while dangling from helicopter

    Elaborating on his love for sports, Roman Sahradyan wrote, " I have been involved in sports since childhood love. It's my hobby."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    The video of the feat shared on Guinness' world Records' Instagram page has gone viral.

    The video of the feat shared on Guinness' world Records' Instagram page has gone viral.


    Armenian national Roman Sahradyan created a Guinness World Record when he did 23 pull-ups in a minute while dangling from the landing skid of a helicopter. The video of the feat shared on Guinness's Instagram page has gone viral.

    Sahradyan holds multiple records. According to Guinness World Records, he created a record for ‘most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants’ with dizzying 1,001 spins, for ‘most toe touches on a bar’ and ‘most horizontal bar back hip rotations’ – both done in one minute.

    Elaborating on his love for sports, Sahradyan wrote on his LinkedIn bio, " I have been involved in sports since childhood love. It's my hobby."

    Read more: Watch: This man broke a 10-year Guinness World Record for the loudest burp

    Close

    Related stories

    Commenting on the latest feat, Instagram users reacted with both wonder and amazement.

    “This is the most amazing feat ever,” wrote one user, while most admitted they didn’t know that such a category existed. User @derpyismlg even wondered why the feat was even a record.

    Another user Keagan Vang lauded the pilot's skills in keeping the helicopter steady as Sahradyan continued with his pull-ups.

    While there were a few who said 23 is not a big number and can “beat him easily”. "I bet lots of people can break this record," commented user @ten_sharps.

    There were also some who argued that doing it on a moving chopper and not on a static bar must have posed a huge challenge.

    The video has received more than one lakh likes.

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Guinness World Record #Roman Sahradyan
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 07:43 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.