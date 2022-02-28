Viral video: Man creates world record for most pull-ups while dangling from helicopter

The video of the feat shared on Guinness' world Records' Instagram page has gone viral.

Armenian national Roman Sahradyan created a Guinness World Record when he did 23 pull-ups in a minute while dangling from the landing skid of a helicopter. The video of the feat shared on Guinness's Instagram page has gone viral.

Sahradyan holds multiple records. According to Guinness World Records, he created a record for ‘most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants’ with dizzying 1,001 spins, for ‘most toe touches on a bar’ and ‘most horizontal bar back hip rotations’ – both done in one minute.

Elaborating on his love for sports, Sahradyan wrote on his LinkedIn bio, " I have been involved in sports since childhood love. It's my hobby."

Commenting on the latest feat, Instagram users reacted with both wonder and amazement.

“This is the most amazing feat ever,” wrote one user, while most admitted they didn’t know that such a category existed. User @derpyismlg even wondered why the feat was even a record.

Another user Keagan Vang lauded the pilot's skills in keeping the helicopter steady as Sahradyan continued with his pull-ups.

While there were a few who said 23 is not a big number and can “beat him easily”. "I bet lots of people can break this record," commented user @ten_sharps.

There were also some who argued that doing it on a moving chopper and not on a static bar must have posed a huge challenge.

The video has received more than one lakh likes.