Viral video: Joe Biden looks lost on stage after speech, sparks debate on Twitter

A video of Joe Biden appearing lost on stage after delivering a speech during an event has taken the internet by surprise. The US President was at the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York on Wednesday when he turned to leave the podium but stopped and looked lost and confused.

In the now-viral clip, Biden is seen floundering while saying something which isn't audible before finally standing at the end of the stage while the event emcee thanked him onstage.

While some called the incident an embarrassment, others pointed out that Biden was about to get off the stage after his speech but as the emcee started addressing him on stage, the President became unsure of what to do.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Joe Biden thanked all the participants as $14.25 billion was raised during the event to to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

"Thank you for fighting for what counts. This is all about saving lives - there's no ambiguity here -- working with partners to ensure that all communities are healthy and strong -- at least have a shot at being healthy and strong; that people everywhere can live in dignity," the US President said.

"Let's demonstrate our collective power to take on challenges that matter most in people's lives and deliver progress. We have so much - so much to do, so let's get to work. And thank you all for all you're doing."

