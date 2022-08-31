English
    Viral video: Jharkhand students tie teacher to tree, beat him up after failing exams

    The teacher, however, said that the scores of the practical test were not added to the final results. "That was to be done by the headmaster," he said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
    The incident took place in at a government-run school in Jharkhand's Dumka village. (Screengrab from video shared by @btetctet on Twitter)

    The incident took place in at a government-run school in Jharkhand's Dumka village. (Screengrab from video shared by @btetctet on Twitter)


    School students in a village in Jharkhand tied up a teacher and a staffer to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them poor marks in their practical tests which resulted in the students failing their exams.

    The incident took place in at a government-run school in Dumka village. The students had taken videos of the incident which has now gone viral.

    The teacher has been identified as Suman Kumar and the clerk as Soneram Chaure.

    Reacting to the incident, block education extension officer, Surendra Hebram told news agency ANI, "We have received information about the incident and have held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals and they didn't receive adequate response from their teachers."

    The teacher, however, said that the scores of the practical test were not added to the final results. "Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard," Suman told ANI.

