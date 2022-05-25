Viral video: IndiGo pilot surprises wife with a special in-flight announcement

An IndiGo pilot’s “special announcement” for a “special passenger”, his wife, has gone viral on Instagram. Alneez Virani surprised his wife Zahra by mentioning her in his in-flight announcement as he prepared to take off for Mumbai.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement,” Alneez was heard saying over the flight intercom in a video his wife later shared online. “Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight.

“I have a special passenger on this flight,” the IndiGo pilot told passengers. “I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai.

“It’s just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board,” he concluded.

Zahra looked overwhelmed by her husband’s announcement, which she says she was not expecting. In her Instagram caption, shared Saturday, Zahra said that she had sat in several flights where her husband was the pilot in command, but none of them came close to this one. “It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear forever,” she wrote.

The video has gone viral online with over 6.3 million views and 6.5 lakh ‘likes’ on Instagram.

“This is so beautiful,” wrote one person in the comments section. “What a sweet thing to do,” another said while a third jokingly asked, “Can we get such men on Amazon?”