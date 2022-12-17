Viral video: IndiGo passenger creates ruckus on board, screams ‘You don’t know who I am’

An old video of an IndiGo passenger fighting with fellow travellers has begun circulating on social media again. “Nobody speaks when I speak,” the man was heard shouting on board an IndiGo flight even as his co-passengers tried to calm him down – to no avail.

“I am telling you, don't talk to me like this. You don't know who I am,” the irate IndiGo passenger continued screaming. His anger seemed directly mostly towards another passenger who was seen wagging his finger at him in the heated exchange.

Other passengers on the flight tried to intervene and defuse the situation. “Oye hero! Baith re (Sit down brother)” one man was heard saying in the short clip, which resurfaced online after being posted on an Instagram page called ‘@beingaviators’. The video was reportedly taken last year on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

The clip soon made its way to Twitter, where it has racked up over 3 lakh views.

In the comments section, many criticised the man for creating a ruckus on board, while others poked fun at him for losing his cool. Others compared the scene unfolding on their scenes to road rage, as even the caption on the video read, “The streets have taken to the skies.”

Like its more well-known counterpart road rage, air rage refers to aggressive behaviour on part of passengers or crew on a flight. Experts say that a variety of factors can contribute to people becoming agitated when flying. These include jet lag, flight delays or even a phobia of flying.