    Viral video: Go First crew stops woman for narcotics check. Then, a twist in the tale

    A viral video of Go First cabin crew asking a woman to stop so they could check her handbag for narcotics has a twist in the end you’ll never see coming.

    June 29, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST
    A man surprised his girlfriend with a proposal on board a Go First flight (Image credit: manu_raj_/Instagram)

    A man surprised his girlfriend with a proposal on board a Go First flight (Image credit: manu_raj_/Instagram)


    A viral video of Go First cabin crew asking a woman to stop so they could check her handbag for narcotics has a twist in the end you’ll never see coming. It turned out that the narcotics check was nothing more than a ploy orchestrated by the woman’s boyfriend so he could surprise her with a proposal.

    Instagram user Manu Raj shared a video of his unique proposal on the photo and video sharing platform Monday, where it has since gone viral with 3.4 million views.

    His video shows how the Go First crew on a flight to Mumbai requested his girlfriend, Nidhi, to stop so they could check her hand baggage. But as the examination was taking place, Nidhi realised her partner Manu, whom she was expecting to meet in Bengaluru, was actually standing next to her with a bouquet of flowers and a ring.

    The happiness and surprise on her face was evident in spite of the face mask she wore. Take a look at the adorable moment play out in the video below:







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Manu Raj (@manu_raj_)


    In his caption, Manu explained how he managed to pull of the surprise proposal with a little help from Go First airline crew. Step one of staging was: “Tell her will meet you at Bengaluru airport on arrival, but get your flight booked with one stop at Mumbai.

    “Step 2: Check-in early and befriend the cabin crews and make them in your team.

    “Step 3: Explain the plot to the cabin crew, scare the s**t out of her stating that narcotics were scanned in her hand bag,” he wrote.

    Finally, the last step included “surprise her with flowers and the engagement ring.”

    Footage of the proposal has gone viral with over 91,000 ‘likes’ and 3.4 million views. “She is a lucky girl,” wrote one person in the comments section. “What a unique proposal. God bless,” another said.
    Tags: #Go First #surprise proposal
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 03:00 pm
