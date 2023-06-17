Viral video: Flight's door opens mid-air in Brazil

In the video, it appeared as if the luggage and instruments were placed near the door which was blown up in the small passenger aircraft. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on twitter.com/@aviationbrk).

A flight's cargo door opened mid-air in Brazil, the video of which was captured by a passenger on-board. In the video, several passengers can be seen seated even as heavy winds begin to blow in their direction.

As the passenger pans the camera, one can observe the door hanging above the aircraft. The video was recorded by the passenger, who was traveling on a Sao Luis-Salvador flight on June 12.

Also, in the video, it appeared as if the luggage and instruments were placed near the door which were blown up in the small passenger aircraft.

Interestingly, despite the horrifying visuals, passengers inside the aircraft seemed calm and no injuries were reported later. The caption of the video of the incident on Twitter also said that Brazilian singer Tierry was traveling with his teammates in the same flight.

"The aircraft of Brazilian singer and songwriter Tierry safely lands at Sao Luis Airport after the cargo door opens in flight," the caption of the video read.

The video generated several replies, many of whom were shocked to see the visuals.

"Mans still looking out the window like he ain't got a whole open door to look out of," a user wrote.

"I'm beyond shocked everyone just stood very calm including the cameraman," another user wrote.

"Must have been quite a breezy ride," a third user wrote.

