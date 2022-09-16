Viral video: Dunzo agent's platform dash to deliver order, 'DDLJ moment', says internet

A viral video of a Dunzo delivery agent running to catch up with a customer on a departing train is reminding internet users of the classic ending scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the 1995 Bollywood romance film, the female lead character Simran (played by Kajol) runs on a platform to join her partner Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) on a leaving train after her father, finally, gives them their blessings. Raj is standing at the train's door, extending his hand to help Simran in.

A similar sense of urgency was seen in the episode involving the delivery person from Dunzo -- the popular grocery delivery platform.

In a video being widely shared on Twitter, the delivery executive was seen dashing to reach the customer, who was standing at the train's door, signalling to him to hurry up.

He managed to reach the customer and hand the order over to them. The customer seemed to celebrate their relief by waving the package in the air.

The video was edited my some social media users so as to include DDLJ music in it.

"Hey Dunzo delivery boy? (sic). Are you Raj? Because it seems you are running after your Simran," one user wrote tagging Dunzo and DDLJ director Karan Johar.

Another tagged Shah Rukh Khan while tweeting the video.

"This Dunzo delivery guy is making me remember my favorite movie," entertainment industry analyst Ravi Kapoor wrote.

Others spoke about how the video made their day.

Many were in awe of how efficient the delivery executive was.

Others were of the view that he should have been spared the trouble."Dunzo guy had absolutely no need to run," one user wrote.