Viral video: Drunk woman passenger bites, kicks cop while being dragged off flight

The woman was arrested soon after she was deboarded. She was released the next day. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by ppv_tahoe's profile picture ppv_tahoe)

A woman passenger in the United States, who was allegedly drunk, kicked and bit a police officer forcing cops to drag her out of a Southwest Airlines flight. A video of the encounter is viral.

The incident took place on May 29 before the plane was to take off from the airport in New Orleans. The 25-year-old woman, identified as Kamaryn Gibson, allegedly kept putting her feet up while being seated in the aircraft and kicking the passenger on the seat in front of her, The New Orleans Advocate reported, quoting the local police.

This promoted the Southwest Airlines pilots to return the already-taxiing plane to the gate to deboard the unruly passenger. When police officials reportedly asked Gibson to leave the plane willingly, she refused to do so.

The viral video shows cops dragging her out of the plane. “I paid for my flight,” the woman can be heard telling a policeman.

“Get off,” the cop says, forcibly pulling the woman out from her seat. The woman then asks the cops to return her phone.

“Kamaryn, stop,” a male voice can be heard saying.

“I’m literally so confused, what’s happening,” she says, standing in the aisle while being handcuffed.

Amused co-passengers could be seen watching the proceedings from their seats.

Watch the video here:



"She began fighting with them and continued to fight them on the jet bridge and into the public seating area," Captain Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The police spokesperson reportedly said the woman bit one deputy on the thigh and kicked two others.

Finally, Gibson had to be tied to a wheelchair and taken to the police office at the New Orleans airport. She was arrested and a case was filed. Eventually, she was released the next day from a correctional centre on a $6,000 bond.