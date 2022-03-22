English
    Viral video: Driver takes Tesla for a flight, crashes after jumping 50 feet

    The Los Angeles police are currently suspecting influencer Dominykas Zeglaitis since he shared videos of the crash and added, “I just crashed my new Tesla.”

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    The stunt with the Tesla has attracted the police's attention. Los Angeles police are looking for the driver and had even offered a $1,000 reward for information. (Representative image)

    A Tesla car tried to follow Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster when it tried to fly over a hill but failed miserably, crashing into two cars and turning it into a police case.

    The now viral video shows the Tesla Model S Plaid jumping into the air in San Francisco and eventually nosediving and crashing amid a lot of sparks after "flying" about 50 feet.  The incident is believed to have taken place in Los Angeles’ Echo Park on Sunday.

    "What you're about to see today is extremely stupid and very very dangerous. Please do not try this at home," says Alex Choi who shared the video on Youtube.

    The incident happened when the Youtuber hosted a Tesla drive in which several people participated. "The drive was over without any incident when a random person wanted to show him the place where David Dobrik had jumped his Tesla. He then jumped his car like he's done this a million times before," Choi said in the video.

    Dobrik is another Youtuber who made his Tesla jump during a ride.

    This attempt at recreating Dobrik's stunt has, however, attracted the police's attention. Los Angeles police are looking for the driver and had even offered a $1,000 reward for information, reported NBC News.

    Soon, the police announced on Twitter: "We have received over 50 tips and anticipate more due the story going viral. Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account."

    The police then reached out Dominykas Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom, and asked witnesses to step forward.

    Zeglaitis is a controversial social media personality. He was once part of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad and posted videos of the incident on his social media accounts. He has also claimed responsibility for the incident on his TikTok profile. “I just crashed my new Tesla,” he wrote in a video showing the car flying through the air.
    Tags: #David Dobrik #Dominykas Zeglaitis #Elon Musk #Tesla #Tesla jump #YouTube
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 06:22 pm
