Viral video: Dad gets dragged for disappointed reaction to gender reveal

Footage shows the man walking off after a gender reveal stunt indicated he would have a daughter (Image: notcapnamerica/Twitter)

One man has drawn the internet’s collective ire for his disappointed reaction on learning he was going to have a daughter. A TikTok video shows the father-to-be sighing in disappointment and walking off after pink confetti rained down during his gender reveal stunt.

Gender reveal parties have gained popularity in the United States over the last few years. These parties are held during pregnancy to reveal the baby’s sex to expectant parents and often involve elaborate stunts. Essentially, the colour blue in gender reveal stunts indicates that the couple will have a baby boy, and pink stands for a baby girl.

In this case, the couple in question kept it simple - they used an umbrella filled with confetti for their gender reveal stunt. The viral video shows the mom-to-be standing with the umbrella while her partner stands next to her. Their two daughters stand with them, dressed in pink jackets.

As the mom opens the umbrella and pink confetti falls down, the dad looks visibly disappointed, stomps off and then appears to curse. The guests watching the scene tried to make light of the situation - they were heard laughing - but social media users were quick to criticise the man.

“Serious question about these types of videos — what do you think it’s communicating to the other little girls when their dad reacts like this?” one Twitter user asked while sharing the clip.

The TikTok video made its way to Twitter, where it has racked up over a million views and hundreds of critical comments.



Sad ... make a girl feel like her life is 'less than' a boy's. My Generation grew up with this mindset. We had to work twice as hard to be thought half as worthy. WHY is the woman laughing? I would be so d@mn angry. April 14, 2022





I hope the one that's coming never sees this. This is awful.

— Abbott Elementary Curriculum Coordinator (@ZanetaGAdme) April 14, 2022

“I hope the one that's coming never sees this. This is awful,” one person wrote.



You know how much of a blessing kids are ??? There are parents out that would give anything for a child and he has the audacity to act like that. Disgusting https://t.co/4J2eYA2VtA — Maymah (@moomie__) April 15, 2022





I hate this. Telling your daughter you don't want her or she already disappointed you before she was born. Don't have kids if you are going to continue to burden them with impossible expectations

— Unqualified Opinion (@unqualifiedtake) April 14, 2022

“I hate this. Telling your daughter you don't want her or she already disappointed you before she was born,” another remarked.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes