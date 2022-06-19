English
    Viral video: Couple driving on flooded street falls into manhole

    According to reports, those onboard the scooter were an Uttar Pradesh police officer and his wife. They were on their way to visit a doctor when the incident occurred.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    In the clip, a couple on a scooter drives across a flooded street to park alongside a pavement when the vehicle and those on it fall into a pit. (Screengrab from video shared by @Syedzada05/Twitter)

    In the clip, a couple on a scooter drives across a flooded street to park alongside a pavement when the vehicle and those on it fall into a pit. (Screengrab from video shared by @Syedzada05/Twitter)


    A video of a couple on a bike driving across a water-logged street to fall into what appears to be an open manhole, has gone viral on social media.

    The clip was originally shared by a local journalist who claimed it was shot at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Moneycontrol could not independently verify it.

    In the clip, a couple on a scooter drives across a flooded street to park alongside a pavement when the vehicle and those on it fall into a pit. Passersby then rush to rescue the couple. While they are pulled to safety, the scooter is no longer visible.

    The video has been widely circulated in social media with some Twitter users calling the manhole an underground parking facility while another called it the "Pradhan Mantri Swimming Pool Yojna".

    Meanwhile, the state has already been witnessing violent protests against Agnipath --the new military recruitment scheme. Protests were held in Meerut, Jaunpur and Kannauj, with a roadways bus being set afire. The police have registered cases against 400 unknown persons in connection with the violence in Ballia on Friday.

    Amid this, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced various measures to encourage the youths to apply under the Agnipath scheme and assured them reservation.

