Viral video: Couple driving on flooded street falls into manhole

A video of a couple on a bike driving across a water-logged street to fall into what appears to be an open manhole, has gone viral on social media.

The clip was originally shared by a local journalist who claimed it was shot at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Moneycontrol could not independently verify it.



Visuals from UP's Aligarh.

In the clip, a couple on a scooter drives across a flooded street to park alongside a pavement when the vehicle and those on it fall into a pit. Passersby then rush to rescue the couple. While they are pulled to safety, the scooter is no longer visible.

According to reports, those onboard the scooter were an Uttar Pradesh police officer and his wife. They were on their way to visit a doctor when the incident occurred.

The video has been widely circulated in social media with some Twitter users calling the manhole an underground parking facility while another called it the "Pradhan Mantri Swimming Pool Yojna".

