Viral video: Cat climbs onto sheikh leading Ramadan prayers

The internet is all hearts for a video that shows a cat jumping onto a sheikh’s shoulder during nightly Ramadan prayers in Algeria. The feline apparently took a fancy to Sheikh Walid Mehsas, who was leading the prayer service in a mosque.

Footage shared on the official Facebook page of Sheikh Walid Mehsas shows the cat suddenly jumping onto the sheikh, who appears unbothered by its presence. In fact, he even pets the cat gently as it claws its way up his shoulder – all the while continuing the ‘Taraweeh’ prayers uninterrupted. The cat then settles down comfortably on the sheikh’s shoulder and rubs his face – a rare gesture of affection from a famously aloof species.

According to Reuters, the viral video was filmed at Abu Bakr al-Siddiq mosque in the Bordj Bou Arreridj province of Algeria.

The video has been re-posted, shared and watched millions of times on social media.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on March 23. During this month, devotees fast from dawn to dusk, avoiding even water. Many also strictly observe prayers, read the Quran and donate to charity as they seek to draw closer to God.