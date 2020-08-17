[Viral video] Burqa-clad woman breaks Lord Ganesha idols

A video of a burqa-clad woman desecrating idols of Lord Ganesha in a supermarket in Bahrain has gone viral on social media. The country is now prosecuting the woman for "breaking religious idols".

The video shows two burqa-clad women standing near a supermarket rack on which idols of Hindu God Ganpati were kept on display, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. One of the women can be heard yelling at the shop’s attendant in Arabic. She also picks up the idols and throws them on the floor one after the other one, shattering them into pieces.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The viral video led to “Bahrain” becoming one of the top trends on Twitter in India on August 16.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that police have taken legal steps against the 54-year-old woman for damaging the shop and for "defaming a sect and its rituals". Legal proceedings are underway to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.

The Director-General of Capital Governorate Police said that the woman had been summoned for “intentionally damaging” the shop in the Juffair neighbourhood of Bahrain's capital Manama and “breaking religious idols”.

Indians form the largest expatriate communities in Bahrain. According to the country’s 2010 census, Hindus comprise 9.8 percent of Bahrain’s population.