Viral video: BMW strapped with machine gun spotted in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

As Russia attacked and killed dozens in Mykolaiv's barracks in Ukraine, a viral video on Twitter shows a modified BMW car with a machine gun strapped on its back which is apparently being used to defend the city against Russian forces.



One of my favorite personalities to emerge out of this terrible war is Mayor Kim from Mykoliav, Ukraine. He gifted this beauty to the Ukraine forces patrolling the city. I want one! Watch until the end. pic.twitter.com/FdyY2jV6pg

— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 14, 2022

According to multiple reports on Twitter, the BMW 6 series was gifted by the Mykolaiv Mayor Vitaly Kim to the city's patrol team. The video, however, was uploaded days before the attack on the barracks on Friday.

A Ukranian Twitter account identified the weapon as a machine gun of Soviet origin.

Dozens of soldiers were killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian military barracks in the southern city of Mykolaiv, witnesses told AFP on Saturday while a rescue operation was underway. “No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks" when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP without providing his last name.

“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble," he said. Another soldier estimated that the bombing could have killed around 100 people. Authorities have not yet released an official death toll.

The military facility located in the north of the city was fully destroyed after being hit by several rockets Friday morning. “Yesterday orcs hit our sleeping soldiers with a rocket in a cowardly manner," Mayor Kim said in a video on Saturday, using the Ukrainian nickname for Russian forces.