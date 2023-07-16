Viral video: Bengaluru 'goons' stop car, threaten driver. How police reacted

The entire incident was caught on the dashcam of the car. (Image: @BlrCityPolice/Twitter)

A terrifying video of a few men trying to stop a car and engaging in an argument with the driver has surfaced online. A Twitter user shared the clip that was recorded on the car’s dashcam. The incident happened in Bengaluru and the accused have been arrested.

The now-viral video was shared by Twitter account @ronmania2009. In the clip, the goons who were on two-wheelers, can be seen driving their vehicles very slowly in front of the car. While one of them was wearing a helmet, the others were seen without one. The car tried to honk for some space but the men didn’t budge.

The man on the scooter stopped in the middle of the road with the other one on the motorbike who followed pursuit. They went up to the driver’s seat who asked them “what happened” in Hindi. Soon, a few more men joined and stood around the driver’s side of the car.

A man even came on a scooter and rammed it into the car from the wrong side. The driver quickly took a U-turn and escaped from the spot.

“@east_bengaluru @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic. Incident occurred on the new road which is connecting from DSR rivera to Varthur. Goons on the street of Bangalore . Is there any action taken yet on it @DCPTrEastBCP,” read the caption of the post.



Bengaluru City Police was quick to reply and informed that the accused have been arrested. The police department also shared a picture of the three goons.

“Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested! In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention,” Bengaluru police wrote.



Zero tolerance towards such deceptive elements. Please note, the accused have been arrested! In the future, please dial #Namma112 for immediate and swift intervention.#WeServeWeProtect https://t.co/unxmI2MPjB pic.twitter.com/wk3nmjX7c7

—BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 14, 2023

Before arresting the accused, the Bengaluru Police also registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim. “Investigation is underway. There will be no room for such unruly behaviour or hooliganism under our watch, and will be met with severe consequences,” the department wrote earlier in a tweet.