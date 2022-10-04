Viral video: Barred from carrying ‘gulab jamuns’ at Phuket airport, this man did something sweet

Staff at Phuket Airport got a taste of gulab jamun, thanks to an Indian tourist (Credit: himanshudevgan/Instagram)

It’s not uncommon for air passengers to be told that certain food items are prohibited on flights. Recently, an Indian tourist in Thailand had a similar experience when he was told that he would not be allowed to carry a pack of gulab jamuns on the plane. But instead of throwing the sweet treats away, Himanshu Devgan did something unexpected – he decided to share the gulab jamuns with the airport staff.

Devgan, whose Instagram bio describes him as a singer and musician, shared a video of the moment he opened the tin of gulab jamuns and offered it to the staff at Phuket Airport in Thailand.

With the use of captions, he explained: “When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them [sic].” He also added the hashtags #PhuketAirport and #WeAreIndians.

It appears as if the Indian sweet dish was a hit with the Thai airport staff. Footage that has been widely shared on Instagram shows members of the staff eating gulab jamuns with smiles on their faces.

Devgan’s video has gone viral with over a million views on Instagram. In the comments section, many shared their own experiences of being stopped by airport security, while others praised Devgan for sharing the happiness.

“Haha this happened with us too at the London airport while on our way to Prague,” wrote one commenter.

“Sweet punishment for not letting gulabjamuns in,” another quipped, while a third wrote: “Beautiful gesture.”