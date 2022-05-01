Viral video: Angelina Jolie surprises people at cafe during Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie dropped in at a Ukrainian café during her visit to the war-torn country. A video that has gone viral online shows her signing autographs and greeting people at the coffee shop in Lviv.

Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, but it is not clear if she is visiting the country in an official capacity. She made a surprise appearance in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday. “For all of us, this visit has been a surprise," said Lviv regional governor Maxim Kozytski on Telegram.

Footage posted by a Facebook user shows Jolie dressed in a grey sweatshirt and trousers as she visited the coffee shop. She signed autographs for fans who approached her and waved at other customers in the café.

"I am having a coffee and I see Angelina Jolie in Lviv," wrote Maya Pidhoretska.



Since being shared just 15 hours ago, the video has racked up 1.3 million views on Facebook, along with hundreds of comments.

Angelina Jolie also visited a railway station in Ukraine to meet some of the people displaced by the war with Russia. During the visit to the station, the Hollywood star met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those in the station are children aged from two to 10, according to volunteers.

“They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," she said in reply.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)