Viral video: Alert security guard foils bike robbery attempt in Delhi

Screengrab from video tweeted by @FabulasGuy

An alert security guard managed to foil a robbery attempt in Delhi by closing the gate of the housing society in the nick of time. CCTV footage of the incident has been widely circulated online, earning him much praise and appreciation for his quick-thinking.

The incident unfolded in south Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension on Tuesday, when two men, posing as municipal agents, tried to steal a delivery agent’s motorbike. They tried to escape on the bike after the delivery agent left his keys in the ignition. However, their robbery bid was thwarted by housing society’s alert security guard who was posted at the gate.

The guard acted quickly to close the gates on the bike-borne thieves as they attempted to escape. CCTV footage shows how the two came to crashing halt after getting wedged between the iron gates.

The two thieves were thrown off the bike. According to NDTV, one was caught by residents and the other managed to escape – but only briefly. He was soon found hiding in a nearby park.