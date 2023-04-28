Viral video: Airline employee seen putting tape on plane wing before take-off

A clip that’s going viral on social media shows a Spirit Airlines employee putting tape on the wing of a plane shortly before take-off. TikTok user @myhoneysmacks, who was a passenger on the flight from Alabama, captured a video of the maintenance worker taping the aircraft wing – a repair strategy that many on social media felt did not inspire confidence in the ultra-low-cost carrier.

“This is the exact reason why I don’t fly with Spirit. I don’t care if it is aviation airplane tape or nothing,” the TikTok user said in the video. “'The fact that you even have to tape the plane together, and then you doing it while people are on the flight like we cannot see you?” she asked.

While the tape being used in the clip looks suspiciously like your everyday duct tape, it is, in all probability, an aluminium-based tape called Speed tape.

According to OneMonroe Aerospace, speed tape is “a type of heavy-duty, self-adhesive tape. It’s designed for temporary and minor repairs involving high-speed applications.”

Nevertheless, the video has gone viral with millions of views on TikTok and thousands more on Twitter.

“They take bargain airline seriously,” wrote one person. “Crazy,” said another.

However, several people countered saying there was nothing out of place about using speed tape. “It’s called speed tape, and it’s not meant to hold anything together but cover roughed edges,” a Twitter user explained. “That isn't normal tape and is actually made for this,” another agreed.

Moneycontrol News