Viral video: African kids bring the house down with ‘Kala Chashma’ dance

‘Kala Chashma’ is the latest Bollywood song that has become all the rage on social media. Everyone from popular Norwegian dance troupe Quick Style to Team India has been grooving to his catchy number – and the latest to join the trend is a group of children from Africa.

Footage that has gone massively viral online shows a group of children from Uganda showing off some incredible moves to the Bollywood song. With amazing synchronization and choreography, they breathe new life into ‘Kala Chashma’ from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

The dance video was first shared earlier this week on the Instagram and TikTok pages of Smash Talent Foundation – a Uganda-based charitable organization.

Since then, it has spread to Twitter as well, where it has racked up a staggering 2.2 million views.

Twitter users were full of praise for the talent on display in the clip.

“Love their swag,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Better than the original version. Insanely talented kids,” another agreed.

The Smash Talent Foundation is an NGO that uses “music, dance and drama to provide education and other basic needs to disadvantaged children and orphans.” The organization had first shared the Kala Chashma dance video five days ago, writing: “Hello Bollywood, here we come bringing y’all Happiness from Uganda.”



'Kala Chashma' owes its renewed popularity to Quick Style, a Norwegian dance group that performed on the number during a group member’s wedding. Their video went insanely viral on social media (it currently has over 59 million views on YouTube alone) and contributed massively to the track’s international popularity.