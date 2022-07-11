English
    Viral video: 27 passengers cramped into auto in Uttar Pradesh stumps police, internet

    In the video, police officers can be seen counting the passengers-- which included both children and adults--in disbelief as they stepped out of the vehicle .

    Moneycontrol News
    July 11, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Some social media user suggested the autorickshaw driver register his vehicle with the Guinness World Records. (Image credit: Screengrab from video shared by ANI)

    The police in Uttar Pradesh stopped an autorickshaw for speeding but while it was a routine check what the officers weren't prepared for was the number of passengers that stepped out of it.

    The vehicle was spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur and when the police found that it was speeding, they chased down the auto began de-boarding the passengers--all 27 of them.

    The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

    Close

    Social media users too seemed to share the police's sentiments.

    "With 27 people inside the auto was overspeeding? That is the real miracle! What power engine does it have?" commented Sajjana Vidheya (@DesisDumpTrump).

    Shelar Mama (@luck_se_single) wrote, "They should be in Guinness World Records." Another user Radzzz (@RSU1979) said, "They wouldn’t stop coming out of that auto. Iske liye bhi skill aur talent chahiye (You need skill and talent to achieve this)."

    Here are a few more reactions to the viral video:



    Has the video left you with a loss of words too? Let us know in the comments below.
    Tags: #autorickshaw #Guinness World Records #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 05:40 pm
