Viral Twitter thread highlights 2 businessmen who took financial support from wives

A Twitter thread highlighting two successful businessmen who were supported financially by their wives has gone viral on the microblogging platform.

Twitter user Richa Singh used the example of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal to illustrate her point about startup founders who owe their success, in large part, to their spouses who supported them financially, even though this goes against traditional gender norms.

Her thread was inspired by Ganesh Balakrishnan, the co-founder of footwear brand Flatheads who recently appeared on Shark Tank India with his pitch. Balakrishnan said his wife is the one currently taking care of their household expenses. “Wife kamati hai, main udata hun (Wife earns, I spend),” he said with a sheepish laugh.

“I realised how living off your wife's salary is looked down upon in our Indian society,” wrote Richa Singh on Twitter as she quoted the example of Balakrishnan. “Not just Ganesh, two other successful businessmen have taken financial support from their wives,” she continued.

Singh first cited the example of Narayana Murthy, who took Rs 10,000 as loan from his wife Sudha Murty to start Infosys.

Next, she wrote about Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO and co-founder of Ola. Singh said that Aggarwal’s wife, Rajalakshmi Aggarwal, supported him financially in the initial years. Bhavish would even borrow her car when Ola was still a young startup.



“There are many more startup founders who were able to succeed due to their spouse's support. While everyone is hailing Ganesh, I would also want to give an ode to his wife to keep his spirit alive,” Singh concluded.

Her Twitter thread seems to have struck a chord with hundreds of readers.

In the comments section, people praised the women behind successful businessmen, who supported their husbands on their entrepreneurial journeys. Some also shared their own example, and those of others who could afford to build their businesses because their spouses.

