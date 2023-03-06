Viral throwback: When Elon Musk fought a sumo wrestler and endured 8 years of pain

Billionaire Elon Musk recalled when he crushed a disc while reacting to a photo of him fighting a Sumo wrestler. The Twitter account of DogeDesigner tweeted a throwback photo of Musk fighting a sumo wrestler. Musk responded: "~8 years of pain from a crushed disc". His tweet was viewed nearly 5 million times.
This same photo had gone viral when the Tesla CEO challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a duel during the peak of the Ukraine-Russia war.
“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine,” the Twitter owner wrote and in a subsequent tweet, Musk asked the Russian government if they accept the challenge.
When Binance founder Changpeng Zhao didn’t put much faith in Musk’s abilities to beat Putin at combat, he had tweeted the photo of him fighting a sumo wrestler.
With the picture, the 51-year-old wrote, “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc and 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.”
