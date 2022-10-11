Viral theory: How Wipro caught 300 of its employees moonlighting

Weeks after Wipro fired 300 of its employees for moonlighting, a theory is viral on Twitter on how the tech giant found out who among them were working two jobs.

According to Twitter user Rajiv Mehta, it was the double provident fund (PF) being submitted into the employees' accounts that busted them.

"IT professionals in their Work From Home avataar joined other companies who were also in Work From Home mode. Same competency, double delivery. Two different laptops, same WiFi , catering to two different clients - all from the comfort of own home, in own hometown," Mehta tweeted.

Although the employees performed well at both the companies to avoid suspicion, it was "the humble looking PF office" that detected the moonlighting, he added.

"Government mandated that PF contribution has to be deposited regularly and it’s violation was a serious offence. Lo behold, as all Aadhaar, PAN numbers are taken by banks to open salary account, same are used to deposit PF, same are required by companies to do back ground check," Mehta tweeted.

"Systems are so beautifully integrated at the back end that it was next to impossible for these moonlighters to create two identities both financially and demographically. So the PF runs a daily De-Duplication algorithm to check if someone has paid double accidentally. They found out that there are accounts of individuals, where contributors are multiple."

And that's when the PF office contacted the employers, Mehta claimed. While Moneycontrol could not independently verify this theory, neither the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) nor Wipro has commented on it. The Twitter thread, however, has received more than 9,000 likes and is viral.

It also reignited the debate on ethics and legality regarding moonlighting.

Twitter user Abhishek More (@abhi_405) commented, "300 employees putting in twice the work at two different jobs, working diligently at both, trying to earn additional income to provide better for their families are shown in a bad light by a privileged man playing golf and giving one of the most useless threads on digital India!"

Another user Arvind Jain (@ArvindJain_in) wrote, "Work from home never permitted working for another company simultaneously, therefore it is illegal. If people want to work with multiple companies that they should quit their permanent job and start working on contractual basis."

A third Twitter user Pravin Painuly (@painuly_pravin) said, "How is moonlighting corruption exactly? Future of digital India should be multiple projects/companies for an employee instead of only one. Firing someone on account of moonlighting is nothing but the old feudal lords making sure the fiefdom is maintained by exploiting the subjects."