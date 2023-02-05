Viral video: Model wearing tablecloth drags plates with food along on ramp walk

There hasn't been a dearth of internet-breaking moments from fashion shows lately. The latest is a model pulling off the cloth off a dinner table, taking all the food along with her, as she proceeded to walk at the Copenhagen Fashion Week.
The scene unfolded at clothing brand (di)vision's show "Dressed for Disaster" this week, videos of which were widely shared online.
Here's what happened at show: Guests were seated at tables covered with white cloth. On one table, a woman called everyone's attention by tapping a wine glass with a spoon. Then she got up, faced the audience and began walking. It emerged that her skirt was attached to the tablecloth and she yanked food served on plates to the ground as she proceeded, leaving her tablemates stunned
That moment marked the (di)vision show's closing.
While many fashion followers were awed by the moment, others criticised the wastefulness of it.
"S*** like food wastage and save every morsel only applies to plebs like us, these people are above all that," one user wrote on Instagram.
"What's the point of this? Wasting food? Humans are getting dumber day by day," another wrote.
"There's nothing new to invent, all that's left is to appeal to ridicule," a third comment read. "This is stupid on so many levels, who buys this brand anyway?"
Designers are increasingly pushing boundaries at global fashion events, making for viral internet moments.
One such instance was supermodel Bella Hadid having a dress spray painted on her at the Paris Fashion Week in 2022.
Another one was Balenciaga making its models walk through mud, dressed in gowns as well utility -style jackets and leather pants.
