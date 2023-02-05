English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: Model wearing tablecloth drags plates with food along on ramp walk

    The scene unfolded at the Copenhagen Fashion Week, during clothing brand (di)vision's show "Dressed for Disaster".

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
    On social media, many slammed the show for being wasteful. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by (di)vision)

    On social media, many slammed the show for being wasteful. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by (di)vision)

    There hasn't been a dearth of internet-breaking moments from fashion shows lately. The latest is a model pulling off the cloth off a dinner table, taking all the food along with her, as she proceeded to walk at the Copenhagen Fashion Week.

    The scene unfolded at clothing brand (di)vision's show "Dressed for Disaster" this week, videos of which were widely shared online.

    Here's what happened at show: Guests were seated at tables covered with white cloth. On one table, a woman called everyone's attention by tapping a wine glass with a spoon. Then she got up, faced the audience and began walking. It emerged that her skirt was attached to the tablecloth and she yanked food served on plates to the ground as she proceeded, leaving her tablemates stunned


     