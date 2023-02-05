Viral video: Model wearing tablecloth drags plates with food along on ramp walk

On social media, many slammed the show for being wasteful. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by (di)vision)

There hasn't been a dearth of internet-breaking moments from fashion shows lately. The latest is a model pulling off the cloth off a dinner table, taking all the food along with her, as she proceeded to walk at the Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The scene unfolded at clothing brand (di)vision's show "Dressed for Disaster" this week, videos of which were widely shared online.

Here's what happened at show: Guests were seated at tables covered with white cloth. On one table, a woman called everyone's attention by tapping a wine glass with a spoon. Then she got up, faced the audience and began walking. It emerged that her skirt was attached to the tablecloth and she yanked food served on plates to the ground as she proceeded, leaving her tablemates stunned