    Viral: Strangers in Mumbai helped a man skip work by lying on his behalf

    The famous Mumbai spirit went on full display recently when a bunch of strangers banded together to help a man skip work.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 08, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

    The famous Mumbai spirit went on full display recently when a bunch of strangers banded together to help a man skip work. It all started when an employee seeking a day off from work used the M-indicator app to request help from strangers. The M-indicator app helps Mumbaikars with information about public transport in the city. It also has a Train Chat feature through which people can chat with other commuters and get real-time updates about train timings, delays etc.

    The employee in question used the Train Chat feature in a unique way. Wary about travelling to office amid heavy rains and seeking an excuse to skip work, he asked strangers on the app to lie on his behalf. Hey guys, I need to screen shot and send to my boss, please reply on this message that trains are not working after Goregaon,” he messaged other commuters on the app.

    This message he immediately followed up with a bogus text in which he asked, “Are trains working after Goregaon?”

    In an incredible show of solidarity, several strangers heeded his request and united to help him out. Many responded to his message by saying, falsely, that trains were not working after Goregaon.

    It appears that the ploy worked. The employee shared an update soon afterwards, saying that his boss had approved his leave.

    A screenshot of the M-indicator chat made its way to Reddit, where it has gone viral with over 1,200 ‘upvotes’ and dozens of amused reactions. Many were amazed to see how so many people came together to help a stranger get leave from work, while others wondered if they could try a similar trick on their employers.

    Mumbai residents got some respite from the downpour on Friday morning. The city had been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday which had disrupted local trains, public transport and flights.
