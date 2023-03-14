This Punjab petrol pump is viral for its AP Dhillon link. Watch

The unique creative strategy was spotted at a petrol pump in Jalandhar. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by wakeupsingh)

A petrol pump in Punjab has caught the internet’s attention for using lyrics from singer AP Dhillon’s songs to attract customers. A Bharat Petroleum pump in Jalandhar uses an LED screen with a twist to the lyrics of Dhillon’s hit song “Excuses”.

"Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade (You say make it full tank). Saare ne pasand mainu BPCL ton pawad," the Punjabi lines on the screen say.

An Instagram user whose account name is wakeupsingh posted the video titled, “Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing.”

“Come and say hi if you cross by. Nhi te Aaunda Jaanda takda rahieen,” he said in the caption.



AP Dhillon, an Indo-Canadian rap sensation, was born in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Known for his Punjabi rap songs, the 30-year-old is massively popular in the state, especially among the youth.

People who watched the clip on Instagram were impressed with the novel idea of the fuel station dealers to use Dhillon’s lyrics.

“It's a hit. What an idea,” a user commented.

In Punjab, petrol is currently priced at Rs 97.81 per litre and diesel costs Rs 88.15 per litre.

Last month, Bhagwant Mann’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.