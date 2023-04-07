Viral: Indian woman’s ‘out of office’ email, garnished with some corporate humour

An Indian woman’s email on being away from office is going viral for its witticism. Out-of-office emails are automatic replies sent to colleagues, clients or customers who may be trying to get in touch with someone who is on leave. While such emails are usually straightforward and to-the-point, Aashima Arora decided to garnish hers with a dose of humour.

“Thank you so much for your email. I love it already,” wrote the 26-year-old partner at European venture capital firm LocalGlobe.

“The bad news is I’m out of office. The good news is I am out of office enjoying a few European holidays and trying to make the most of my visa,” she continued.

Arora asked anyone trying to reach her over email to try contacting her over WhatsApp or Telegram – but only if it’s for something really urgent, like another bank collapsing. And if you don’t have her contact details, well, maybe you should have been better friends with her, she wrote.

Moneycontrol News