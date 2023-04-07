Viral: Indian woman’s ‘out of office’ email, garnished with some corporate humour

A LocalGlobe partner's creative email is going viral online (Representational image)

An Indian woman’s email on being away from office is going viral for its witticism. Out-of-office emails are automatic replies sent to colleagues, clients or customers who may be trying to get in touch with someone who is on leave. While such emails are usually straightforward and to-the-point, Aashima Arora decided to garnish hers with a dose of humour.

“Thank you so much for your email. I love it already,” wrote the 26-year-old partner at European venture capital firm LocalGlobe.

“The bad news is I’m out of office. The good news is I am out of office enjoying a few European holidays and trying to make the most of my visa,” she continued.

Arora asked anyone trying to reach her over email to try contacting her over WhatsApp or Telegram – but only if it’s for something really urgent, like another bank collapsing. And if you don’t have her contact details, well, maybe you should have been better friends with her, she wrote.

Arora assured her emailers she would definitely get back to them once she returns to London. “When I get back, I’ll be swamped with backlog. Please try to forgive me, I am mere human and thus, weak. This message was NOT sent by a human, but by a robot who is neither weak nor fallible and hence will one day rule the universe. Hoping Sam Altman can save us all,” the email read.

You can read the full text below:

A screenshot of the out-of-office email that Aashima Arora posted has been viewed over 95,000 times on Twitter. Many on the microblogging platform praised her for getting creative, while others said her seemingly humorous email contained an important lesson on work-life balance.

Arora is the youngest to become a partner at LocalGlobe. She is based in London. LocalGlobe is focused on the pre-seed and seed stage. It is a part of Phoenix Court Group that comprises three other distinct funds, each aimed at a particular stage of the market.