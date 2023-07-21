Viral: How a packed Mumbai local's AC coach doors finally shut. A dog looked on

A dog looked as a security official pushed an obstructing commuter inside the Mumbai AC local. (Image: screengrab from video @yogeshadate/Instagram)

Mumbai's lifeline, the local train network, has always been synonymous with overcrowded compartments and daily struggles for its commuters. A recent incident aboard an AC Mumbai local train went viral for its content.

In the video posted on Instagram by Yogesh Adate and shared on Twitter by a user from the handle @Mumbaimatterz, the AC local is shown packed to the brim with passengers at suburban Dahisar.

As the automated doors attempt to close, they encounter resistance due to a man who is inadvertently blocking them. Despite repeated attempts, the doors refuse to shut as the occupants of the packed compartment try to squeeze in further.

The half-a-minute clip ends with a security official pushing in the obstructing man to finally get the doors shut as a stray dog looks on closely. A porter also helped.

“Even the Dog came to watch the scene,” the caption on Twitter reads. The Instagram user who originally posted the clip wrote on the clip: “Took AC Train pass for better quality of life.”

The video provides a glimpse into the challenges faced by Mumbai locals' daily commuters. These trains are known for their sheer volume of passengers, often exceeding their carrying capacity, especially during peak hours. The situation worsens during monsoons and other events, leading to uncomfortable and sometimes dangerous situations for the commuters.

AC local trains were introduced as a measure to offer some respite from the regular, non-air-conditioned coaches. While they were expected to provide a better quality of life to passengers, their introduction has led to even more crowding, as people clamour to experience the cool comfort amidst the hustle and bustle.

The situation drew reactions from viewers who saw the video social media.

“Thank God, Dog didn't bite,” one user hilariously remarked.

“Train gets delayed in the process. In a place like Mumbai where capacity utilisation is in excess of 140 percent, delay of one train would have a cascading effect...May be they should now run more AC locals during peak hours,” wrote another.

“Had seen such scenes in Japanese videos where there are ushers that push passengers into trains in Tokyo,” a comment read.

“Mumbai will not change even after a hundred years,” read another.