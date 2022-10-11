Viral: He asked for a split AC room in Mumbai. The hotel took it quite literally

Twitter is currently in ‘splits’ over a picture of a hotel room in Mumbai shared by multimedia artist and podcaster Anurag Verma. The reason for the hilarity is the odd placement of the split air conditioner in the room and Verma’s accompanying explanation for it.

The bizarre photo shows a single AC unit installed in such a way that serves two rooms. A hole was created in the wall separating the two hotel rooms so the air conditioner could cool both rooms simultaneously.

And if the guest in either room wanted to adjust the temperature or switch the AC off, you ask? According to Verma, that was not possible – the AC’s temperature was set at 24 degrees Celsius by the hotel management.

In his tweet, Anurag Verma said the picture is from 2011, when he booked a hotel room in Mumbai and the manager promised him a room with a split AC. Apparently taking the ‘split’ in split AC quite literally, the management provided Verma with a room where he was forced to share the AC with his neighbour.

“Booked this room in Mumbai in 2011, where the manager promised the split AC room. It was literally a split AC room which was split into two rooms. One half in ours and rest in another where 2 uncles were playing ay Ganpat chal daaru la song in full volume till 4 in the morning,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the picture, which has quickly gone viral on the microblogging platform.

Verma’s tweet has racked up nearly 3,500 ‘likes’ and a ton of amused comments.

“You can't even be mad at him. He delivered what he promised,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Welcome to Mumbai. They must have had you in splits,” another quipped.