Viral: Elon Musk and Fox News' Rupert Murdoch spotted at the Super Bowl together

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

Elon Musk's response to wrong answers only for what he and Rupert Murdoch may be talking about at the Super Bowl is now viral.

Elon Musk with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. (Image: @GRDecter/Twitter)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was photographed with media baron Rupert Murdoch, Fox News founder and CEO at the Super Bowl. Also present were Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth Murdoch who is a producer and investor.

The photo quickly went viral with speculations about a business deal as well.

Twitter CEO Musk also reacted to the photo after a user shared the pic and asked what they might be talking about but the guesses have to be all wrong, as a joke.

“Elon Musk is sitting next to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch at the SuperBowl. What are they talking about? Wrong answers only,” Genevieve Roch-Decter tweeted.

Musk quipped: “Dogecoin.”
Jokes aside, the photo caught the attention of several key personalities including Musk’s Twitter rival and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.