Viral: Elon Musk and Fox News' Rupert Murdoch spotted at the Super Bowl together

Elon Musk with Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl. (Image: @GRDecter/Twitter)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk was photographed with media baron Rupert Murdoch, Fox News founder and CEO at the Super Bowl. Also present were Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth Murdoch who is a producer and investor.

The photo quickly went viral with speculations about a business deal as well.

Twitter CEO Musk also reacted to the photo after a user shared the pic and asked what they might be talking about but the guesses have to be all wrong, as a joke.

“Elon Musk is sitting next to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch at the SuperBowl. What are they talking about? Wrong answers only,” Genevieve Roch-Decter tweeted.

Musk quipped: “Dogecoin.”

Jokes aside, the photo caught the attention of several key personalities including Musk’s Twitter rival and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC tweeted: "Birds of a feather flock together".

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett said, "Just two right-wing billionaires who control massive misinformation platforms enjoying each other's company at the Super Bowl."

It is noteworthy that Murdoch’s Fox News was founded in 1996 to appeal to a conservative audience, hiring former Republican media consultant and CNBC executive Roger Ailes as its founding CEO. The channel is perceived to be right wing and supports the Republican party while apparently portraying the Democratic party in a negative light.

Musk had recently said that he voted Republican for the first time – the photograph just adds fuel to fire of his growing proximities with the party and its endorsers.

The billionaires were seen sitting at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII and were photographed soon after Rihanna’s half-time performance. Murdoch’s girlfriend, Ann Lesley-Smith, was also with the group.