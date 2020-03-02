Viral Dadi: Netizens find new favourite in English-speaking Bhagwani Devi

The video of a rustic, elderly woman speaking fluently in English has gone viral on social media. Her linguistic capabilities have crushed all stereotypes concerning the foreign language, which is usually considered an attribute of the affluent in India.



Internet’s new-favourite Dadi Bhagwani Devi became a sensation after IPS officer Arun Bothra, from his official Twitter handle, shared a video clip of her commentary on Mahatma Gandhi. He captioned the video: “How many marks out of 10 for the old lady for this spoken English Test?”

In immaculate English, she begins her monologue stating: “Mahatma Gandhi was the greatest man in the world.”

Dressed in a traditional white shirt and red saree that doubles up as a veil, the simple old woman goes on to exert how Gandhi, the father of the nation, “loved both Hindus and Muslims”, and how he always advocated “non-violence”.



In another tweet, Bothra wonders how much Shashi Tharoor, the Congress parliamentarian representing Thiruvananthapuram, would score her - piquing the interest of the Twitter users further. While some claimed her skills are above all scorecards, others found in her a worthy competition to Tharoor, who is known for his impeccable vocabulary.