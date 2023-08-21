'Violation may lead to termination': Meta warns employees ignoring 3-day-per-week office rule

The three-day-work rule only applies to Meta’s employees who have been assigned an office.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced work from office for three days in a week recently and also warned employees that those who fall short of office attendance could lose their jobs.

The email was sent to Meta employees by Lori Goler, the company’s “head of people”. “Beginning September 5, people assigned to an office will need to spend at least 3 days per week in person to foster healthy relationships and strong collaboration,” an excerpt from the mail read.

“Managers will review badge and Status Tool information on a monthly basis and follow up with those who didn’t meet the requirement, subject to local law and works council requirements,” it said further.

“As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary action, up to and including a Performance@ rating drop and, ultimately, termination if not addressed,” the memo added as per the New York Post.

As per New York Post, Meta is aiming for a “year of efficiency” ordered by Zuckerberg, who has expressed a desire to cut costs and streamline the company’s operations.

The three-day-work rule only applies to Meta’s employees who have been assigned an office. On the other hand, remote workers are not to visit the office more than 4 days every 2 months, without a “clear business reason.”

“We believe that distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

“In the near-term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we’re being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meta is not the only big tech firm to enforce the work-from-office rule.