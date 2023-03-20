Vineeta Singh on Mumbai CEO killed by speeding car: 'Driver shouldn't get away with murder'

SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh extended her condolences on the sudden death of Mumbai-based tech company Altruist Technologies’ CEO Rajalakshmi Vijay in a road accident.

“So shocking and heartbreaking. Really hope Raji’s family gets justice and the driver doesn’t get away with murder,” the Shark Tank India judge wrote tagging Mumbai Police and its commissioner.

She had tagged another tweet that said Vijay, affectionately called ‘Raji’ by friends, had just completed the Mumbai marathon. Singh too is into fitness, especially running.

Vijay was jogging at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai when a speeding car hit her on the morning of March 19. She was flung several feet in the air in the high-impact crash and suffered grave injuries to her head. She was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Vijay was a frequent marathon runner and had just two months ago posted on LinkedIn about her completing the Tata Marathon, which took place on January 15.

She had been training rigorously for months for the Marathon and wrote about her experience on LinkedIn.

Moneycontrol News