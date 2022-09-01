Vijaya Mallya tweets on Ganesh Chaturthi, Twitter remarks 'This guy only tweets when banks are...'

Vijay Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016.

Former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya, who is based in Britain for over five years, wished his Twitter followers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi, but he probably did not anticipate how users would react.



This guy tweets only when banks are closed.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all," tweeted Mallya to which several users commented, "This guy tweets only when banks are closed."



While the comments amused other Twitter users, they also elicitated a response from another industrialist. "Twitter is ruthless," tweeted Harsh Goenka.

Interestingly, Mallya's Twitter timeline does reveal that the businessman posts mostly during Indian festivals which generally correspond with bank holidays.



In July, the Supreme Court had sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months in a contempt case. The 66-year-old UK-based businessman did not comment further on the verdict, he did say that he was disappointed.

"I have no comment on the Indian Supreme Court verdict except to say that I am naturally disappointed," Mallya had said.

The Supreme Court had on March 10 reserved its order in a bank loan default case estimated at over Rs 9,000 crore involving Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, observing that proceedings against him have hit a "dead wall".

Back in 2020, the apex court had dismissed Mallya's plea seeking a review of a 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He was arrested on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

Read more: Rs 19,000 crore-worth assets of fugitive Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi seized: Govt