‘Vijay Mama, hi’: Rishi Sunak invites chef Sanjay Raina’s uncle to Downing Street | Watch

Screengrab from video tweeted by @sanjayraina

Celebrity chef Sanjay Raina’s video featuring Rishi Sunak has proved to be a hit on desi Twitter. Sunak, 42, recently scripted history as the first person of Indian origin to be appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom. In Raina’s undated video, he can be heard greeting the chef’s uncle and inviting him to visit Downing Street – the London neighbourhood that houses the official residences and offices of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

In the video which Sanjay Raina shared on Twitter, the chef can be heard saying “Mama, I have got somebody to say hello to you”.

He then passes his phone to Rishi Sunak, who waves his hand at the camera and says, “Vijay mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you?”

The UK PM then extends an invitation to Vijay Mama, saying: “I hope you come here and see me. So when you get here, tell your nephew to bring you to Downing Street. Take care.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times on the microblogging platform, where many were charmed by Sunak’s use of “Mama” – the Hindi title for uncle.

Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy. Sunak's portfolio of properties reportedly includes a penthouse in California, an apartment in London's exclusive Kensington district and a mansion in his Yorkshire constituency in the north of England.

Despite this sizeable portfolio of luxury properties, Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street. Although the No 10 flat in Downing Street is in a prime location, it is relatively small.

"They will be moving into the No 10 flat," a spokeswoman for the British prime minister confirmed, adding that she did not know if they had any plans to redecorate.

(With inputs from AFP)