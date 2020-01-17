Vijay Mallya let French mansion go in ruins, lending bank alleges

Vijay Mallya has deliberately allowed his palatial 17-bedroom house in France to be in a dismal state, Ansbacher & Co. - one of the banks suing the fugitive economic offender - has said.

The former liquor baron bought the 1.3-hectare property ‘Le Grand Jardin’ using a $30 million loan he had taken from Ansbacher, a unit of Qatar National Bank SAQ. Notably, the island grandeur is now up for sale.

Located on Ile Sainte-Marguerite, Grand Jardin boasts of being the only private property on the French island. The luxe property that Mallya bought through his company Gizmo Invests SA in 2008, boasts of a cinema hall, a helipad and a nightclub.

Ansbacher now claims that the company has been defaulting on the loan for a long time now, Bloomberg reported. On January 15, the bank informed the same in a London court where an extradition trial of the Indian business is going on at the moment.

In 2015, when Ansbacher & Co got in touch with Mallya, he requested for the extension of the loan period. But, when the bank sent a team of real estate agents to inspect the property, it was informed that its value had depreciated by 10 million euros.

The bank’s lawyers have now told the court that “unsuitable interior designers and builders” hired to repair the property had worsened its condition.

In lieu of the outstanding loan amount Mallya owes, the bank has requested the London court to make the defaulter sell off his million-dollar superyacht. The 50-metre vessel is now in England and 5-million Euro mortgage on it could serve as a security against the loan, they said.

Mallya was not represented in court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has charged Mallya of defaulting on bank loans worth Rs 9,000 crore. The founder of Kingfisher Airlines moved to the United Kingdom in 2016, days before the news of him going bankrupt made the headlines. He has not returned to India yet.