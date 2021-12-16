MARKET NEWS

Vijay Diwas 2021: Nation celebrates 50 years of victory against Pakistan in 1971 war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, recalled the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces on the 50th Vijay Diwas

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
Representative Image: ANI

India is celebrating Vijay Diwas on December 16 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its win over Pakistan in the 1971 war. About 93,000 armed Pakistani soldiers surrendered on this day and at 4.21pm, on the 13th day of the war with Pakistan, the ceasefire was signed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet on the 50th Vijay Diwas, paid homage to the great valour and sacrifice by the fighters.

“On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian,” he tweeted.

History and Significance of Vijay Diwas

The India-Pakistan war, which started on December 3, 1971, ended after 13 days on December 16 with the unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army. East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh, gained independence on this day.

Vijay Diwas Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ that he had lit on the same day last year at the National War Memorial to commemorate the victory.

As part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations for 50 years of India’s victory and formation of Bangladesh, Modi had lit the victory flame from the Eternal Flame at the memorial last year, the PMO noted.

The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

During the homage ceremony today, these four flames will be merged by Modi with the Eternal Flame, the PMO said.
Tags: #India #Pakistan #trending #Vijay Diwas
first published: Dec 16, 2021 10:58 am

