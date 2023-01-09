 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vijay Deverakonda reveals destination for all-expenses-paid holiday for 100 fans

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Introducing himself in a video as “Devera Santa”, Vijay Deverakonda announced that the fans will be taken on a five-day trip.

Vijay Deverakonda had taken to Twitter with a poll to decide the destination that a 100 lucky fans would get to travel to.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has revealed the destination where he will send 100 of his fans on an all-expenses-paid holiday.

Introducing himself in a video as “Devera Santa”, the actor announced that the fans will be taken on a five-day trip to Manali, with food, travel and accommodation taken care of by him.

“100 of you go to the mountains, Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you,” Deverakonda tweeted.

On Christmas, the “Arjun Reddy” actor had taken to Twitter with a poll to decide the destination that a 100 lucky fans would get to travel to. The announcement was part of Deverakonda’s annual Christmas tradition of playing Santa by surprising his fans with gifts.

Voters could choose between four destinations – mountains of India, beaches of India, culture trip of India or deserts of India.

“I asked you where you guys wanted to go and (in) every poll, you chose the mountains. So to the mountains we go,” he said in the video.

“You’re going to see snow-capped mountains, you’re going to see temples, monasteries, and we have lots of activities planned.”