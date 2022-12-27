Vijay Deverakonda announces all-expenses-paid trip for a 100 lucky fans

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is spreading the festive cheer by sending a 100 fans on an all-expenses-paid holiday.

The Arjun Reddy star took to Twitter on Christmas 2022 with a poll to decide the destination that a 100 lucky fans would get to travel to. The announcement is part of Deverakonda’s annual Christmas tradition of playing Santa by surprising his fans with gifts.

“#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far :) I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expense paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. #Deverasanta2022,” Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter.

Voters could choose between four destinations – mountains of India, beaches of India, culture trip of India or deserts of India.

Mountains of India won by a clear majority. Of the 31,510 people who voted on the poll, 42.5% said they would like to travel to the hills, while 27% chose a culture trip. Beaches placed third, with 24% saying they would like the sun and sand on vacation, while deserts were chosen by 6.3% of voters.

Based on the result of the poll, a 100 fans will now get to experience the beauty of the mountains of India through an all-expenses-paid holiday.

It is not clear how the 100 people will be chosen or announced.

Vijay Deverakonda has been playing Santa for the last five years. Last year, he gave away Rs 1 million by gifting Rs 10,000 each to a 100 people. Before that, in 2020, he and his team spent Christmas time visiting children’s homes in and around Hyderabad to surprise 600 children with chocolates, clothes and shoes.