English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Man tries to row from Thailand to India to meet wife. He only had instant noodles and water

    A fishing boat found theman on Wednesday about 80 kilometres off the Thai mainland, and contacted the navy's maritime security unit, which came and rescued him.

    AFP
    March 24, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    Ho Hoang Hung set off from Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy. (Image: @3rdNAC/Facebook)

    Ho Hoang Hung set off from Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy. (Image: @3rdNAC/Facebook)

    A Vietnamese man who tried to row 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) from Thailand to India to see his wife was in custody Thursday after being rescued off the Thai coast, a senior navy official told AFP.

    Ho Hoang Hung set off from the Thai holiday island of Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy, equipped with water and instant noodles but no navigation system, planning to cross the Bay of Bengal near the start of cyclone season.

    A fishing boat found the 37-year-old on Wednesday near the Similan Islands, about 80 kilometres off the Thai mainland, and contacted the navy's maritime security unit, which came and rescued him.

    Ho told officials he was trying to reach his wife, who works in Mumbai, after spending two years apart because of Covid travel restrictions, Captain Pichet Songtan from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre told AFP.

    Pichet said the man was found with no map, compass, GPS or change of clothes, and only a limited amount of water.

    Close

    He had initially flown to Bangkok but found that without a visa he could not travel on to India, and so took a bus to Phuket, where he acquired the dinghy.

    After setting off around March 5, Ho was apparently held up by headwinds, making limited progress in the two weeks before he was found.

    Thai officials said Ho will be returned to Phuket for further questioning.

    "We have contacted the Vietnamese embassy as well as Indian embassy but not had a reply yet," Pichet said.
    AFP
    Tags: #rowing #Thailand #Vietnam
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 05:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.