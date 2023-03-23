 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This museum has tilted famous paintings to convey an important message

AFP
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

As part of the initiative 'A Few Degrees More', Vienna's famous Leopold Museum has tilted 15 paintings by the number of degrees unabated climate change could affect the landscapes they depict.

Museum director Hans-Peter Wipplinger stands next to the tilted painting At the Attersee by Gustav Klimt.

Gustav Klimt's well-known Attersee lake painting tilted by two degrees, Egon Schiele's painting of a tree in late autumn rotated by five degrees.

The initiative, launched on Wednesday, comes after climate activists poured black liquid over a glass screen protecting a Gustav Klimt piece at the museum.

"We want to contribute to raise awareness of the dramatic consequences of the climate crisis," museum director Hans-Peter Wipplinger said.