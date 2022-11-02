Video: Woman, child rescued from falling off moving train in Mumbai

A woman and her child in Mumbai were saved by alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at a railway station in the city. Chilling CCTV footage shows their narrow escape as they were rescued after they fell off the moving train. The mother and child had boarded a train from Mumbai’s Mankhurd Railway Station. But just as they got on to it, they fell off the crowded train due to the jostling of passengers.

A video shared by news agency ANI captures the incident, showing the child being safely pulled onto the platform by an RPF jawan who rolls on the platform with the child in his hand. Seconds later, another man can be seen pulling a woman from the door of the moving train.

Twitter users who watched the video applauded the RPF personnel for their brave act. “Real life heroes,” a user said. “Bravemen, salute to them,” another user said.

In a similar incident, two other RPF personnel saved a man who slipped while boarding a train and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur railway station in Jharkhand.

ASI U Mondal and constable B Mondal’s brave act was captured on CCTV camera and was shared by the Railway Protection Force on Twitter.

“Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured saving of a precious life,” the RPF said.

(With inputs from ANI)