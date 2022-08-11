Video: UP cop cries over quality of mess food in public outburst

A constable in Uttar Pradesh broke down in tears while complaining about the quality of food served in the police mess. Footage of his outburst has been widely shared online.

Manoj Kumar, a police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, complained about the substandard food in a public protest. Widely-shared footage shows him weeping with a plate of dal, roti and rice in hand even as a huge crowd looks on. According to the Times of India, Kumar said the quality of food had not improved despite repeated complaints to the SSP.

"This is what we get after working long hours. How will cops work if we won't get a proper diet?" he asks in the video.

Another clip shows him sitting on the divider, claiming that “even animals won’t eat” the food served to policemen in the mess. He was also seen stopping commuters on the road to complain about the food, walking around with a plate in hand.



Kumar was later whisked away by seniors, as per several news reports.

Firozabad Police acknowledged his protest and said the Circle Officer would investigate his complaint about mess food. The department also pointed out that Kumar has a history of absenteeism and other disciplinary issues.

“It is noteworthy that 15 punishments related to habitual indiscipline, absenteeism and negligence have been given to the said complainant constable in the last years,” Firozabad Police tweeted.