Video: UP government school principal thrashes teacher with shoes, suspended

In Uttar Pradesh, a government school principal was filmed manhandling a teacher. (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)

The principal of a government school in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera mercilessly thrashing a female teacher with slippers in shocking footage that has been widely circulated online. Ajeet Kumar was suspended over the attack on Friday, Hindustan Times reported.

Footage of the incident was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. The accused, Ajeet Kumar, was the head of a government school in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh until he was suspended for manhandling the teacher.

Kumar was filmed using footwear to beat the woman employee over the head in the 20-second clip. He continued attacking her until others present at the scene intervened and held him back.

The woman was identified as shiksha mitra, or para teacher, Seema Devi. She was also seen trying to counter attack in the video before being dragged away by an onlooker.

The incident was reported from Mahngu Khera school, which falls under the Kheri police station area.

Kheri district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey suspended Kumar with immediate effect on Friday.

The BSA reportedly warned his subordinates to keep a strict check on schools falling under their respective blocks and ensure that conflicts between teachers do not escalate to the point where they embarrass the basic education department.

It is not clear what provoked the attack, but reports in local media suggest that the principal lost his cool because Devi was 30 minutes late to school.