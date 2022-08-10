Video: Ukrainians line streets with flowers as they bid adieu to fallen heroes

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues with powerful explosions rocking a Russian air base in Crimea and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky making a vow to retake Crimea from Russia, a video has emerged on social media showing a different side to the conflict.

The clip shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security shows citizens lining up streets and play floral tributes to the soldiers who died defending their country as official convoys carried their remains away.

Soldiers on Ukraine's eastern front have spent five exhausting months under Russian bombardment, measuring out the long days and longer nights in the metronomic cadence of relentless artillery fire.

Yet sometimes it is the quiet moments that kill -- when there is a let-up in shelling and a stillness descends -- as thoughts inevitably return to family and home.

The Ukraine army's 10th Battalion had begun pushing forward, excavating new trenches in the humus-rich grassland soil just two kilometres from the Russian border, when it experienced such a lull.

"We had missiles and shooting periodically. But now we have the grain armistice for the harvesting period on both sides," says Sergeant Chekh

"But in two or three days when it's over, the artillery and mortar shelling will resume with renewed vigour."

The 51-year-old squadron commander has family behind enemy lines in Kherson, a largely Russian-occupied province 500 kilometres away from the war he is fighting in the northeastern Sumy region.

"I've had no contact with my mother for three months and I don't know if she's alive. She's 88 years old," he said in a brogue so gentle he is almost whispering.

"I've had some contact with the neighbours, and I sent money, but I have no idea of the situation."

Read more: For Ukrainians abroad, war has also meant a flowering of identity

Meanwhile, focusing his attention on Crimea, President Zelensky said on Tuesday, "Today, a lot of attention is paid to the topic of Crimea and that's right because Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up. We will not forget that the Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea."

"Russia has turned our peninsula, which has always been and will always be one of the best places in Europe, into one of the most dangerous places in Europe. Russia brought large-scale repression, environmental problems, economic hopelessness and war to Crimea. The war."

(With inputs from agencies)

Read more: Blood-red Vladimir Putin statue in New York’s Central Park to denounce ‘absurdity of war’